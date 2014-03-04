Dalton Police selling hats, shirts to benefit Special Olympics

The Dalton Police Department is selling Torch Run hats and t-shirts to raise money for Special Olympics Georgia.



The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest fundraising effort for Special Olympics Georgia with more than 100 agencies participating. The fundraising will culminate with a series of relay runs with the Special Olympics torch.



Last year, the LETR raised than $759,000 in Georgia.



T-shirts and hats are $12 each. The shirts are available in small, medium, large, X-large and 2X-large. They are on sale at the Police Services Center at 301 Jones Street.



The date has not yet been set for the nine mile torch run through Whitfield County to the Gordon County line, but it will take place in May. Anyone who wants to sponsor a DPD runner can contact Lieutenant Chris Crossen at 706-278-9085 extension 310 or at ccrossen@cityofdalton-ga.gov for more information.

