Drug companies spend millions to lobby lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A newspaper analysis of public records has found that more than 100 lobbyists have been hired since 2009 by pharmaceutical companies, suppliers and trade associations to influence lawmakers.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1kTCZYO) reports the efforts have stymied past legislation aimed at restricting sales of cold medicine containing pseudoephedrine, which is used to make methamphetamine.

According to the newspaper, drug companies have spent between $5.9 million and $15.2 million to lobby lawmakers over the past five years.

That's more than double what groups supporting the legislation have spent on lobbying efforts. The newspaper reports groups supporting the legislation have spent between $2.8 million and $6 million and hired 23 lobbyists.

Lawmakers are considering several meth-related bills this year.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

