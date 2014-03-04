Retired GA veterans to support education standards

ATLANTA (AP) - Retired veterans are planning a rally in the state Capitol rotunda to urge Georgia lawmakers and educators to continue implementing Common Core Standards.

Officials from Mission Readiness, a group composed of retired military members focused on national security, say they're supporting Common Core Standards to ensure that students are better prepared for college, careers or the military.

Common Core standards Georgia's Board of Education adopted in 2010 set benchmarks for reading and math, replacing education goals that varied widely from state to state.

Organizers say they'll release a report Tuesday at noon outlining how the state's Common Core Standards will help ensure U.S. military strength in the future.

Organizers say the veterans will be joined by Director of the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals, Hal Beaver.

