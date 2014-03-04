Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company looking at expansion

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United announced plans Tuesday to possibly expand its Hamilton County facility.



Officials say they are exploring the possibility of building a new, state-of-the-art distribution and sales facility in Hamilton County. The plan is a potential $62 million investment and would bring 43 new jobs to Chattanooga over the next year.



"Coca-Cola bottling began in Chattanooga. We've been here for 115 years and hope to grow here," said Darren Hodges, division vice president for Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company. "But, we're having a hard time finding industrial property in Hamilton County that can accommodate this expansion. We're working through our final due diligence and hope to finalize our investment soon."



The facility would be 290,000 square feet. Other construction and improvements include ancillary automobile parking, roadways, truck docks, truck and trailer maneuvering and parking areas, stormwater management system, lighting and landscaping.



"This expansion project would keep Coca-Cola growing in Hamilton County and add family-wage jobs in our area," said Mayor Jim Coppinger. "Everyone in the community, from individuals to small businesses, benefits from added jobs and the resulting additional income circulating in our local economy."



The Chattanooga facility is the first franchised bottler of Coca-Cola in the world.