Lawyer seeks delay in loud music death sentencing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Attorneys are seeking to delay the sentence for a man convicted of attempted murder until after he's tried again for fatally shooting a teenager during an argument over loud music.

Michael Dunn was convicted last month and faces at least 60 years in prison for the attempted murder of three teens who were in a car with 17-year old Jordan Davis of Marietta, Ga. Dunn is accused of opening fire on the group as they were parked outside a Jacksonville gas station in 2012. Jurors deadlocked on whether Dunn was guilty of killing Davis.

The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/1dkFku4 ) reports attorney Cory Strolla argued in a motion filed last week that it would be unfair to sentence Dunn before disposing of the murder charge. Sentencing is set for March 24.

The teen's parents oppose delaying the sentence.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

