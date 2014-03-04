Deadline for health insurance is March 31; Chattanooga area signup push begins

Working Together For You

Before Monday, Adam Cowan had been unable to afford insurance for nearly eight years.

He used to have coverage through work, but then his job stopped providing it. For a few years, it was no big deal.

"But now I'm almost 48 and everything is starting to fall apart. I couldn't get insurance in 2006 because of a pre-existing condition," Cowan said Monday at Erlanger Health System.

That all changed before he left.

"I'm excited. For less than $100 a month, I've got health insurance and dental, with no deductible," he said. "And I got to keep my doctor."

