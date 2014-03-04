Deadline for health insurance is March 31; Chattanooga area sign - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deadline for health insurance is March 31; Chattanooga area signup push begins

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Before Monday, Adam Cowan had been unable to afford insurance for nearly eight years.

He used to have coverage through work, but then his job stopped providing it. For a few years, it was no big deal.

"But now I'm almost 48 and everything is starting to fall apart. I couldn't get insurance in 2006 because of a pre-existing condition," Cowan said Monday at Erlanger Health System.

That all changed before he left.

"I'm excited. For less than $100 a month, I've got health insurance and dental, with no deductible," he said. "And I got to keep my doctor."

