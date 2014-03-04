Crime in general declines in Chattanooga, but shootings increase

Working Together for You

The shooting of a man in broad daylight as he drove on Central Avenue last week made headlines.

But chances are what happened to Derrick Thornton wouldn't happen to most people in most parts of the city.

Nearly three-quarters of Chattanooga's shootings happen in locations where only about 10 percent of the county's population live, U.S. census data and shooting data for 2013 through last month show.

Yet some people think crime is a problem throughout the city.

