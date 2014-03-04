Crime in general declines in Chattanooga, but shootings increase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Crime in general declines in Chattanooga, but shootings increase

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The shooting of a man in broad daylight as he drove on Central Avenue last week made headlines.

But chances are what happened to Derrick Thornton wouldn't happen to most people in most parts of the city.

Nearly three-quarters of Chattanooga's shootings happen in locations where only about 10 percent of the county's population live, U.S. census data and shooting data for 2013 through last month show.

Yet some people think crime is a problem throughout the city.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.