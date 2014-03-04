Corker writes WSJ op-ed criticizing UAW, NLRB

Senator Bob Corker wrote an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal on the recent UAW union vote at the Volkswagen Plant.

The article comes in response to the UAW filing objections with the National Labor Relations Board after Volkswagen workers voted down union representation.

The UAW has accused Corker and other Republican politicians of creating a climate of fear and intimidation in their anti-union comments.

Corker accuses the UAW of trying to silence public officials saying in part, "The National LaborRelations Board soon will have to decide whether to follow years of precedent and let the vote of the workers stand—or whether it will try to muzzle elected officials and prevent them from weighing in on issues of critical importance to the communities they represent, possibly because the members of the NLRB did not like the outcome of a vote by workers."

Read the full article here.

