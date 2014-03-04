KPD: Sleepy man asks couple to stop fussing, gets stabbed

KNOXVILLE, TN (Knox News) -- Police said Monday that a man found with multiple stab wounds in West Knoxville was attacked after asking a couple to stop arguing so he could sleep.

Police were called to 300 Agnes Road, off Northshore Drive, about 3:27 a.m. Sunday and found Justin Hayes, 31, sitting on a neighbor's porch, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk.

Hayes told officers a man and a woman were inside his residence arguing when he asked them to stop, according to DeBusk.

The man attacked him, Hayes said, and when he regained consciousness found himself bleeding from multiple cuts.

