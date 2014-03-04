Hopper Takes the Win in Chattanooga Bass Yakkers Season Opener

Kayak bass fishing is one of the newest trends in the fishing industry today.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers held their first tournament of the season Saturday out of Savannah Creek.

In these kayak tournaments the winner is based on total length of a 3 bass limit, which are measured and photographed when caught, and then released.

Jason Hopper took the win over the 20 boat field with a total of 50.50 inches in his 3 bass limit.

Hopper reported catching all his fish on a Bionic spinner bait fishing chunk rock banks in the creek.

The top 5 places are as follows:

1. Jason Hopper with 50.5 inches good for $220 and a Caney Fork Outdoor Trip

2. John McClenney with 49.0 inches good for $100 and a DJW gift card

3. Justin Rongey with 46.75 inches good for $60 and a Fish Life pack

4. Dirk Verhoeff with 27.50 inches good for a $20

5. Scott Stone with 25.0 inches good for C.B.Y shirtBig Bass of the tournament and a $70 prize went to Richard Hobbs with a nice 20 inch bass.

It all started in the winter of 2012 when Corey Stansifer and Justin Rongey purchased kayaks. Two others decided to jump into the kayak world and we immediately started thinking how fun it would be to fish against each other in a tournament format. We researched and compared tournament formats and rules with many other kayak clubs. We organized 8 private tournaments in 2013 culminating in a 2-day Classic finale. It was a chance for us to determine what we liked and what we wanted to change for the next year.

Along with organized tournaments, we also hope to promote conservation and family oriented activities for those who enjoy the outdoors. Everyone is welcome in the Chattanooga Bass Yakkers. We look forward to the continued friendship and meeting new members.

The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers next tournament will be the Hiwassee River out of Agency Creek on March 22nd 2014.