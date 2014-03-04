Cold this morning, but warming through the rest of the week

(WRCB) - Good Tuesday. A cold start to Fat Tuesday (especially in New Orleans where it is 32 this morning), but warmer weather is going to stream in for the rest of the week.

For today, we start out with overcast skies, and will see some clearing through the day. Light winds from the northeast will keep a cool flow of air coming in. Highs today will reach about 50 degrees.

late today into tonight, our winds will shift a bit, coming more from the southeast. That will allow warmer air to filter in. Tonight, lows will be in the mid 30s.

The warm up continues Wednesday. We will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, we will see some moisture getting pulled up and we could see one or two showers, especially south of town. Highs Thursday will be around 60.

We will clear back out Friday and climb all the way into the mid 60s!

The weekend looks good with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will see some cloud cover, but the chance of rain is little to none.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 28

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 40

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 50

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 48

9pm... Partly Cloudy, 44

