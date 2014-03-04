In attempt to stem red ink, Erlanger freezes paid time off for 4 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

In attempt to stem red ink, Erlanger freezes paid time off for 4,000 employees

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Erlanger Health System's latest strategy to staunch financial losses has hit its most personal note yet, as hospital executives have decided to freeze the paid time off accruals for 4,000 employees from now until July.

Erlanger employees used the words "defeated," "distressed" and "betrayed" when describing staff reactions to the cuts, announced Friday.

The sudden decision shows just how high stakes are becoming at the Chattanooga public hospital. Erlanger is $3.8 million in the red this fiscal year and is also feeling the weight of roughly $14 million in state, federal and insurance cuts this year, hospital executives say.

On top of that, says CEO Kevin Spiegel, Erlanger is being squeezed by a load of indigent care that has swollen every month.

