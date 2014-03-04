Wine in grocery stores bill closer to reality

Wine and bread in the same store is one step loser to reality in Tennessee in the form of a bill headed to the governor's desk.

The state Senate approved minor changes the House made when they passed the 'wine in grocery stores' bill last month.

The Senate passed its own version in January.

Governor Haslam has previously stated he would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

Locally, the reality of this bill is getting mixed reviews.

"Wine being sold, whether in a liquor store or grocery store in general is nothing but evil in a bottle," says Darrell Wingo.

"It gives people the opportunity for people to shop for what they want to, when they want to, so it's more convenient for those who want to drink, and for those who don't, don't do it," says Ronni Williams.

The bill allows cities and counties, that already have liquor stores or bars, to hold a referendum on wine sales in grocery stores.

Those referendums can begin this fall, but sales won't begin until July 1st, 2016.