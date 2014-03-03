Meet Blake, an active and enthusiastic young man - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Meet Blake, an active and enthusiastic young man

Posted: Updated:

Blake is an active and enthusiastic boy. He is optimistic and wanted us to know he likes to do a lot of things like fishing and playing games.

Blake even likes school and after struggling in the past he is progressing well.

Blake needs a family that will work with him and support him.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.