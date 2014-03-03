Walker Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing man - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Walker Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Rossville man missing since February 6th has been found.

Michael Cooper was located at an Alabama hospital.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office had issued a request asking the public's help in locating the missing fifty-five year old.

Cooper was last in contact with his family February 3rd, 2014. 

He was last seen Tuesday February 6th around 6:30 PM when he left Hutcheson Medical Center.  

