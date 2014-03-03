Pikeville rattled by minor quake - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pikeville rattled by minor quake

Posted: Updated:
PIKEVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the USGS over the weekend near Pikeville.

The quake shook the central part of the state, just after 11:30 a.m. CST Sunday. 

Officials say the quake was eleven miles below ground.  It was recorded roughly eleven miles west of pikeville.

