Haslam declares state of emergency for Tennessee due to latest h - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam declares state of emergency for Tennessee due to latest hit of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A powerful winter storm pounded parts of Tennessee with snow and ice today. Cities in Middle Tennessee have issued warnings to drivers about treacherous road conditions. The governor has declared a state of emergency. Freezing rain fell for hours last night in Shelby County, and other parts of the state.

