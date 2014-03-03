One-third of apartment units damaged in fire

Residents at a North Georgia apartment complex were hoping for a better night's sleep Monday afternoon, after the morning started with the smell of smoke and officers yelling for everyone to get out.



A fire broke out just after midnight on Monday at the Enterprise Apartments in Fort Oglethorpe. A police officer on patrol noticed smoke and called for help.



The fire affected a third of the apartment building's units. All residents were safely evacuated, but the headache is just beginning for some.



"I thought I could come back home soon," Jean Goins said in tears, realizing she won't be able to sleep in her own bed for a while.



The apartment fire started right above her bedroom.



"It could have burned down. I could be dead," she said.



The fire didn't take any of her things, but the water damage is taking the roof over her head for right now. Jean said she woke up to neighbors banging on her door.



"I got outside and ran," Jean said. "I didn't have shoes on or nothin', and then I said 'Where's Amy?'"



Amy is Jean's best friend who lives downstairs. The two say they're like sisters.



"I wouldn't have known anything, because I was in a deep sleep" Amy said.



The power in both of their units is turned off, and the two have been driving around all morning wishing they had somewhere to go.



Folks on the other side of the building didn't see any damage, so Jean and Amy are sticking together.



"We've got each other, and that's all we've got."



Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.