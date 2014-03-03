Dayton Lands Fishermen and Nets Huge Economic Boost

DAYTON, TN (WRCB) - The City of Dayton TN announces its schedule of bass tournament events for 2014 and it is quite impressive bringing in some five thousand tournament fishermen over the 8 month season to their city.

Dayton now claims the name of "The New Bass Fishing Capitol in the South". "We are blessed to have such a beautiful natural resource in Lake Chickamauga which has consistently produced some of the largest bass in the country" says Mayor Gary Louallen.

Recognizing Lake Chickamauga's potential, Mayor Gary Louallen, has led the efforts in establishing Dayton as a stop for some of the biggest bass fishing tournaments in the world.

The 2014 Schedule of Events are as Follows:

March 1st American Bass Anglers Weekend Series

March 8-9 Chickamauga Slam - Crappie

March 9th Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail Event

March 10-13 Cabela's Boat US Collegiate Series - NBC Sports Network

March 13th Cabela's Boat Pre-Tourney Dinner Family Church

March 14-16 Cabela's Boat US Collegiate Series Tournament

March 22nd Heartland Anglers Spring Fling

March 22nd Stowers Machinery Company Event

March 30th Cookeville TN Bass Club Event

April 12th American Bass Anglers Weekend Series

April 19th Don Ledford Chevrolet - Chevy Event

April 19-23 Fishers of Men National Championship Official Practice

April 24-26 Fishers of Men National Championship Tournament

May 3rd Rhea Medical Center Big Bass Event

May 10th Volunteer Trail - Orange & White Divisions

May 17 th 5 x 3 Tournament (from Alabama)

May 31st TN State High School Championship

June 13-14 Bassmasters College Series Watts Bar Lake

June 11-15 Bass Fest - Dayton ESPN TV

June 27th Senior Bass Tour (50 & up)

August 23-24 American Bass Anglers Weekend Series

August 30th Rhea County United Way Fish the Chick

Sept 12-13 Bike Race

Sept 19-20 Heartland Anglers Classic 350+ Boats

Sept 21-27 American Bass Anglers Weekend Series Regional Classic

Oct 3-4 Skeeter/Yamaha Classic

