Dayton Lands Fishermen and Nets Huge Economic Boost

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
DAYTON, TN (WRCB) - The City of Dayton TN announces its schedule of bass tournament events for 2014 and it is quite impressive bringing in some five thousand tournament fishermen over the 8 month season to their city.

Dayton now claims the name of "The New Bass Fishing Capitol in the South".  "We are blessed to have such a beautiful natural resource in Lake Chickamauga which has consistently produced some of the largest bass in the country" says Mayor Gary Louallen.

Recognizing Lake Chickamauga's potential, Mayor Gary Louallen, has led the efforts in establishing Dayton as a stop for some of the biggest bass fishing tournaments in the world.                 

The 2014 Schedule of Events are as Follows:

  • March 1st American Bass Anglers Weekend Series                                      
  • March 8-9 Chickamauga Slam - Crappie
  • March 9th Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail Event
  • March 10-13 Cabela's Boat US Collegiate Series -  NBC Sports Network
  • March 13th Cabela's Boat Pre-Tourney Dinner Family Church
  • March 14-16 Cabela's Boat US Collegiate Series Tournament
  • March 22nd Heartland Anglers Spring Fling
  • March 22nd Stowers Machinery Company Event
  • March 30th Cookeville TN Bass Club Event
  • April 12th American Bass Anglers Weekend Series
  • April 19th Don Ledford Chevrolet - Chevy Event
  • April 19-23 Fishers of Men National Championship Official Practice
  • April 24-26 Fishers of Men National Championship Tournament
  • May 3rd Rhea Medical Center Big Bass Event
  • May 10th Volunteer Trail - Orange & White Divisions
  • May 17th  5 x 3 Tournament (from Alabama)
  • May 31st TN State High School Championship
  • June 13-14 Bassmasters College Series Watts Bar Lake
  • June 11-15 Bass Fest - Dayton ESPN TV
  • June 27th Senior Bass Tour (50 & up)
  • August 23-24 American Bass Anglers Weekend Series
  • August 30th Rhea County United Way Fish the Chick
  • Sept 12-13 Bike Race
  • Sept 19-20 Heartland Anglers Classic 350+ Boats
  • Sept 21-27 American Bass Anglers Weekend Series Regional Classic
  • Oct 3-4 Skeeter/Yamaha Classic

For more information visit www.fishdayton.com

