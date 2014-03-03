GA lawmakers back medical marijuana program



ATLANTA (AP) - Medical marijuana would be legalized in Georgia for patients with certain medical illnesses under legislation given initial approval by state lawmakers.



The House of Representatives voted 171-4 on Monday to approve the proposal ahead of an important legislative deadline. It now heads to the state Senate.



Republican state Rep. Allen Peake's bill would revive a long-dormant program allowing academic institutions to distribute medical cannabis to those suffering from medical conditions. The cannabis oil would be administered orally in a liquid, pill or as an injection.



Peake says it will help children who suffer hundreds of seizures daily.



Only a handful of lawmakers voted against the bill. Rep. Sharon Cooper supported it but warned the system may prove unworkable given conflicts with federal law.



