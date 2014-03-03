Snow impacting trucking industry

Much of the country is being pounded by snow. A winter weather advisory is in effect for several Tennessee counties in our area as well as a freeze warning for Northwest Georgia.



But the snow doesn't have to hit here to have a negative impact on local workers in the trucking industry.



A state of emergency has been declared as parts of middle Tennessee deal with snow and ice as well as the midwest and east coast. Though we're not dealing with snow here in the Tennessee Valley right now, local trucking companies are and it's costing them extra time and money.



Mother Nature is shelling out another round of winter weather spanning from Texas and Mississippi, through the midwest, and up the mid-Atlantic, but for truck drivers, the show has to get on the road.



"Started out in the snow, and ended up in sleet in Tennessee," truck driver Rick Lavigueur said.



This forty year trucking veteran left Canada Saturday night to get his weekly delivery to Atlanta by Monday afternoon. He says winter weather has knocked him off his tight time schedule multiple times this winter.



The owners of Chattanooga-based Tranco Logistics say when drivers get off schedule, the business gets off-budget.



"Obviously we get down because we're still paying drivers and you can't pass that onto a customer. The cost of time and aggravation," Tranco Logistics co-owner Byron Trantham said.



They have trucks halted in Texas waiting for conditions to let up so their customers there can re-open.



"Subsequently, snowball effect, it goes to where the loads we had planned for these trucks are now having to be pushed back," Trantham said.



He just hopes the snow spares the Tennessee Valley this go around.



Middle Tennessee has gotten some winter action. Nashville truck driver David Allen had to scrape loads of ice off his big rig, before hitting the road. He's just thankful his assignment is driving away from the winter storms.



"I'm heading down to Jacksonville, Florida, thank God," truck driver David Allen said.