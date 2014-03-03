Ga. Senate OKs bill restricting abortion coverage

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Senate has voted to approve a bill restricting abortion coverage in plans available through the state health insurance exchange.

State senators voted 35-18 to advance the bill, which now heads to the House for consideration.

The federal health care law allows states to draft legislation prohibiting abortion coverage in qualified health plans offered through an exchange. Supporters of the Georgia effort say 24 states have done so.

Democrats opposed the bill, calling it a continuation of a "war on women" and saying it infringes on a woman's right to choose.

Senate Bill 98 also prohibits the state employee health plan from offering abortion coverage except in the case of a medical emergency.

