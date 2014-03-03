Hamilton County starting juvenile drug court

Working Together For You

Hamilton County Juvenile Court staff have studied, toured, called and met with multiple providers to form the county's first-ever juvenile drug court.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw said the early intervention, rehabilitation-based court docket was one of his initial interests after taking office last year. He and members of his staff have traveled to Knox and Bradley counties to see how those courts conduct similar programs.

This will be the sixth such program in Tennessee.

Bradley County Juvenile Court has had a juvenile drug court since 2004, and Knox County's began two years ago. Davidson County began a program before 2002.

