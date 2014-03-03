Hamilton County starting juvenile drug court - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Hamilton County starting juvenile drug court

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Hamilton County Juvenile Court staff have studied, toured, called and met with multiple providers to form the county's first-ever juvenile drug court.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw said the early intervention, rehabilitation-based court docket was one of his initial interests after taking office last year. He and members of his staff have traveled to Knox and Bradley counties to see how those courts conduct similar programs.

This will be the sixth such program in Tennessee.

Bradley County Juvenile Court has had a juvenile drug court since 2004, and Knox County's began two years ago. Davidson County began a program before 2002.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.