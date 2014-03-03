UPDATE: Hwy 58 crash victim dies

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say that the driver of the Lincoln Town Car, Robert Miller Jr. died Monday from injuries he sustained in last week's accident on Highway 58.



PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are working an accident on Highway 58. It happened just after noon Monday in the 5200 block near Champion Road.

A 72 year-old man driving a Lincoln Town Car was attempting to turn left onto Champion Road from Highway 58 and turned in front of a semi.

The driver of the Lincoln Town Car had to be extracted by the Fire Department and HCEMS and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Life Force was called but was unable to launch due to the weather.

The south bound lanes of Highway 58 were shut down temporarily due to the crash.

The driver of the Town Car is in critical condition and their information will not be released at this time due to unsuccessful attempts to contact the family.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.