Harr to Retire as Chamber CEO for Health Reasons

Ron Harr, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Chamber, has announced that he is retiring from his position effective July 1 at the advisement of his doctor.

Howard Levine, chair of the Chamber Board says the process of convening a transition committee and starting an accelerated but thorough CEO search process has already begun.

Levine also thanked Harr for his willingness to stay on for four months and perhaps even longer to ensure a smooth transition. "We're fortunate that we can continue to count on Ron to lead the day-to-day operations of the Chamber," Levine said. "But, we will work quickly to manage this change and fill this critical leadership position."







