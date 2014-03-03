Teen's Facebook post costs father $80K

Our NBC News partners at NBC Miami are reporting a Florida teenager's Facebook post has cost her father an $80,000 legal settlement.



The Palm Beach Post reported Sunday the father had sued a Miami-area preparatory school for age discrimination after he lost his job as headmaster.

Dana Snay's father, Patrick Snay, had settled an age discrimination case with his former employer, Gulliver Preparatory School.

The school agreed to settle the case for $80,000 and the settlement agreement included a stipulation that the man and his wife not disclose details of the settlement with anyone.



The daughter posted on Facebook that the money would pay for family vacation to Europe.

"Mama and Papa Snay won the case against Gulliver. Gulliver is now officially paying for my vacation to Europe this summer. SUCK IT," she posted.



The post invalidated the settlement.