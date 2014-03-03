Happy Birthday to 100-year-old Wilma Greer

It was quite the celebration in East Ridge Saturday as a very special lady there celebrated her 100th birthday.





The mayor even made a proclamation in her honor. Not many of us can say we have our very own day named in our honor. But 100-year-old Wilma Greer can.





"I never thought anything like that would happen to me, no," Wilma Greer.





Crowds of people gathered at South Seminole Baptist Church in East Ridge all to give good wishes to the lady of the hour.









"I think it's great. I've seen a lot of people I haven't seen in years," said Wilma Greer.





Even The White House sent her a congratulations! But Wilma says the cake was really enough.





"Really, I'm just a little lady out in the community and I never thought about anything like that," said Wilma Greer.





"She doesn't have to use a walker. She walks around the house and she's always on the go doing something. She never stays still," Earl Greer, Wilma's son.





Earl is one of Wilma's six children, she's outlived two of them. He just counts her motherly love a blessing.





"It's a great feeling to be able to pick up the phone and get advice from her," said Earl Greer.





When asked what's her secret?





"Well, I really don't have one. I guess it's just the way of life for me that I've always loved people and I like to deal with people and you know, have a lot of friends," said Wilma Greer

Again, we wish a very Happy Birthday to Ms. Greer.