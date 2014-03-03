Qualifying begins for Georgia's May 20 primary

ATLANTA (AP) - Qualifying is underway for Georgia's May 20 primary, with Republicans and Democrats filing their paperwork to appear on the ballot.

Gov. Nathan Deal and House Speaker David Ralston were among the first Republicans to qualify Monday at the Capitol. Both are seeking re-election and will appear on the GOP primary ballot. Deal is expected to draw two primary challengers, state schools Superintendent John Barge and Dalton Mayor David Pennington.

Top Democrats expected to qualify include Michelle Nunn, former CEO of the nonprofit Points of Light and daughter of former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn, and state Sen. Jason Carter, an attorney and grandson of former President Jimmy Carter. Nunn has announced plans to run for Georgia's open U.S. Senate seat, while Carter is running for governor.

Qualifying continues through Friday.

