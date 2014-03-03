Qualifying begins for Georgia's May 20 primary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Qualifying begins for Georgia's May 20 primary

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Qualifying is underway for Georgia's May 20 primary, with Republicans and Democrats filing their paperwork to appear on the ballot.

Gov. Nathan Deal and House Speaker David Ralston were among the first Republicans to qualify Monday at the Capitol. Both are seeking re-election and will appear on the GOP primary ballot. Deal is expected to draw two primary challengers, state schools Superintendent John Barge and Dalton Mayor David Pennington.

Top Democrats expected to qualify include Michelle Nunn, former CEO of the nonprofit Points of Light and daughter of former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn, and state Sen. Jason Carter, an attorney and grandson of former President Jimmy Carter. Nunn has announced plans to run for Georgia's open U.S. Senate seat, while Carter is running for governor.

Qualifying continues through Friday.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.