Grieving mothers of Hays State Prison violence victims find strength in each other

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
TRION, GA (Times Free Press) -

In their grief, two mothers found kindred spirits in each other.

Yolanda Jackson and RoHonda MacClain became friends when their sons were killed within a bloody, eight-week span at Hays State, one of Georgia's most violent prisons. While others said their sons were only criminals, they demanded answers, argued no one deserved to die that way.

MacClain was the stronger one, Jackson said. She had a plan to find justice for her 28-year-old son, Damion, and for Jackson's 19-year-old son, Pippa Hall-Jackson.

She called reporters across the country, talked about book deals, planned to start a foundation in both of their sons' memory. Then, with the help of an Atlanta advocacy group, she filed a lawsuit against state corrections officials to splash the years of neglect at the prison on the front of newspapers.

