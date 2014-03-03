Thousands lost power after overnight wind storm

Strong winds overnight knocked out power to thousands of people. The airport clocked some of the fiercest winds at 50mph just before 4 a.m.

Several hundred EPB customers in East Ridge and Red Bank were without power after the wind storm knocked down trees and power lines.

In North Georgia, NGEMC had several thousand customers in the dark after a breaker went out in the Fort Oglethorpe area, affecting people in both Catoosa and Walker counties.

Channel 3 found wind damage in parts of Hamilton County. A large tree fell and blocked Levi Road for most of the morning outside Union Springs Baptist Church.



"Oh my, the church has been here for over 100 years and I'm sure the tree is older than that, so it's an old tree," said Pastor Odell Broadway. "It was starting to decay and as damp and wet as the ground has been, we knew it was bound to come down at some time."



Just a few miles south in Red Bank, we found crews clearing debris from another fallen tree blocking W. Midvale Avenue. And across Dayton Boulevard, EPB worked to turn on the lights to hundreds of customers.

"Some jobs can be a blown fuse or just a small tree on a line. But some jobs can take a while," said Foreman Anthony Walker.

A North Georgia EMC spokesman told Channel 3 its crews were working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power by early afternoon, he estimated.

He added crews will be out until everyone's power is back on.

