Grant to help victims of abuse a huge success

A one year grant awarded to Legal Aid of East Tennessee last fall has provided $1.6 million in local benefit.



The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga awarded the $20,000 grant to help low-income women and their children escape abusive situations, rebuild their lives, and achieve financial stability and security.



It was expected to provide $250,000 in aid in a year, but has resulted in more than six times that amount in half the time.



In the first six months, LAET served 28 victims and their families, and identified $1,646,004.60 in public benefits for which they qualified but were not receiving and only spent half the grant.



"This is a tremendous win not only for our clients and their families, but also for Chattanooga's economy," said Attorney Russell Fowler, LAET's Associate Director. "As these women can now provide food, clothing, housing, and other necessities for their families, grocery and clothing stores, landlords, gas stations, and other businesses will reap the benefits of that spending. How many investments in ANYTHING are returning 1600 percent these days?"



LAET is hoping to continue this level of positive outcomes during the last six months of the grant. For more information on the "Women in Crisis" program, contact LAET's Chattanooga office at (423) 756-4013.