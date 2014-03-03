Boston to headline Riverbend

Another act has been announced for this year's Riverbend Festival.

Boston will hit the Coke stage Wednesday, June 11 at 9:30 pm.

In December, the heavy hitting rockers released their latest album, "Life, Love, & Hope," which spent a decade in the making, but, it was Boston's self-titled debut album that spawned three hit singles "More Than a Feeling," "Long Time," and "Peace of Mind", and shot immediately to the top of the charts.

Riverbend festival will be June 6 through June 14. For a full list of announced performers, visit their website.

