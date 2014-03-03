Chancellor envisions metropolitan partnership between UTC, Chattanooga

On the morning of March 1, 2013, Steve Angle boarded a plane in Dayton, Ohio, flew to Chattanooga and stepped on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus for just the second time.

He found himself rubbing shoulders with local brass and answering questions about the future of a university he was not yet intimately familiar with.

Angle was on campus to accept a nomination from UT's board of trustees to become the next UTC chancellor, and before the sun set he flew back to Dayton.

"What a day. For us, for our family," Angle said at the time.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

