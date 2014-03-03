Tennessee distillers unite to form guild

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WBIR) -- It's T-minus two months until the state's newest distillery opens in Sevier County.

"Several of us have done some homebrewing, some homebrewing beer experience, and this is the natural next step," Keener Shanton, a distiller for the newly-formed Old Forge Distillery said Sunday.

Over the last several weeks, contractors have turned the a former antique shop in Pigeon Forge into a business where another old-time item: moonshine, will be the big seller.

"Spent a lot of time and money to put together," project manager Kris Tatum said.

Read more from our news partner WBIR.

