Ga. coalition pushing to end capital punishment

ATLANTA (AP) - A group of religious leaders, human rights activists and others are planning to call for Georgia lawmakers to end capital punishment in the state.

Georgians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty is planning to gather in the state Capitol rotunda March 11. Director of the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, Eric Jacobson, is one of the scheduled speakers.

Organizers said in a release that part of their call to action involves pushing lawmakers to reconsider parameters for the burden of proof for proving a defendant's intellectual disability.

Georgia was the first state to pass laws prohibiting executing mentally disabled inmates, but requires that a defendant's intellectual disability be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in court. Georgia's burden of proof is the strictest in the nation.

