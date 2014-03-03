Woman arrested for striking child in face - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman arrested for striking child in face

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police arrested a woman on child abuse charges.

Police say Regeka Bradford got into an argument with a juvenile girl.

The argument got physical and Bradford reportedly hit the girl in the face, causing swelling.

Bradford was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse and neglect.

