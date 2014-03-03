Ga. principal suspended after arrest on sex charge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ga. principal suspended after arrest on sex charge

ATLANTA (AP) - School officials say a metro Atlanta elementary school principal has been suspended after he was charged with traveling with intent to have sex with a child.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/NMaBMS ) 56-year-old John McGill was among 14 people whose arrests were announced Sunday as part of an undercover investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other agencies targeting people using the Internet to try to meet children for sex. McGill is principal of Mt. Carmel Elementary School in Douglas County.

A spokeswoman for the school system, Karen Stroud, says McGill has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

McGill's attorney, Mac Pilgrim, says the principal hasn't yet been able to tell his side of the story and "there's always more than meets the eye."

 

