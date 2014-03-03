Rain, wind, and falling temps today

(WRCB) - Good Monday. Don't ring in spring just yet.

A complex of low pressure will bring up to a foot of snow to the northeast, and has delivered light accumulations of ice to middle Tennessee. For us, the main impacts are rain and wind.

After heavy rain and wind this morning, colder air behind the front will mix with whatever moisture is left over and produce light mixed precipitation through the late morning. I don't expect much if any accumulation, and nothing will stick.

Through the morning, we can expect temperatures to drop rapidly, then maintain in the mid to upper 30s through most of the afternoon. Though the precipitation will taper off, the winds will continue to blow this afternoon at 10-20 mph making the cold air feel even colder.



Tonight, temps will drop into the upper 20s.

We will warm back up a little Tuesday with a high of 50.

Wednesday, the warm air returns giving us a high of 61.

Download the WRCB weather app for the interactive radar. David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Light mixed precip. / Windy, 42

Noon... Light mixed precip. / Windy, 36

3pm... Mostly Cloudy / Breezy, 38

6pm... Partly Cloudy / Breezy, 39

9pm... Partly Cloudy / Breezy, 35

