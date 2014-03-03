One-third of apartment units damaged in fire

An early morning apartment fire in Catoosa County leaves many residents displaced.

It happened at the Enterprise Apartments on Herron Street.

Officials on the scene say a police officer patrolling the scene noticed smoke coming from the building and call 911.

Several police officers were able to evacuate the residents before firefighters got the scene.

About a third of the units were affected by the fire.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced residents.

No word on what caused the fire.

