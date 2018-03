AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Kevin Harvick led 224 of 312 laps in winning the second Sprint Cup race of the 2014 season at Phoenix International Raceway, edging Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. Harvick started 13th and pulled away on a series of late restarts to win his second race with Stewart-Haas Racing. It was the fifth Sprint Cup victory at Phoenix for Harvick, who also won their last fall.



Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski was third, followed by Joey Logano and Jeff Gordon.