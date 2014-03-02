SoCon's Women's Hoops Brackets Set

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (soconsports.com) – The Southern Conference has announced the pairings for the 2014 Women's Basketball Tournament, slated to begin Friday (March 7) in Asheville, N.C., at Kimmell Arena on the campus of UNC-Asheville.

The tournament will begin when eighth-seeded Georgia Southern faces No. 9 Wofford at 11:00 a.m. as part of the league's annual Education Day program. That game will be followed by the seventh-seeded Western Carolina Catamounts taking on No. 10 UNCG.

Chattanooga captured the No. 1 overall seed and earned a bye to Saturday's quarterfinals. The Mocs will face the Georgia Southern-Wofford winner at noon. The second quarterfinal is between the No. 4 seeded Appalachian State Mountaineers and No. 5 Elon.

Furman (2) earned the final bye into the quarterfinals. The Paladins will play Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against either Western Carolina or UNCG. Third-seeded Davidson will face No. 6 Samford in the last quarterfinal matchup at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's first semifinal is set for noon at the U.S. Cellular Center, with the second matchup scheduled to tip at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Sunday's semifinals will be shown on CSS and made available through ESPN3. Monday's championship game will tip off at 5:00 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN3 and CSS.

2014 Southern Conference Tournament Schedule

Friday, March 7

Game 1 - (8) Georgia Southern vs. (9) Wofford, 11:00 a.m.

Game 2 - (7) Western Carolina vs. (10) UNCG, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

(1) Chattanooga vs. Game 1 winner, 12:00 p.m.

(4) Appalachian State vs. (5) Elon, 2:30 p.m.

(2) Furman vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

(3) Davidson vs. Samford winner, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Semifinal 1 – 12:00 p.m.

Semifinal 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Monday, March 10

Championship Game – 5:00 p.m.