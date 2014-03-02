Socon Men's Basketball Tournament Pairings Announced

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (soconsports.com) – The Southern Conference has announced the pairings for the 2014 Men's Basketball Tournament, slated to begin Friday (March 7) in Asheville, N.C., at the U.S. Cellular Center.

The tournament will begin when eighth-seeded Samford faces No. 9 Appalachian State at 11:00 a.m. as part of the league's annual Education Day program. That game will be followed by the seventh-seeded Georgia Southern Eagles taking on No. 10 seed Furman.

Friday's final game begins at 4:00 p.m. when No. 6 UNCG squares off against No. 11 The Citadel.

Davidson captured the No. 1 overall seed and earned a bye to Saturday's quarterfinals. The Wildcats will face the Samford-Appalachian State winner at noon. The second quarterfinal is between the No. 4 seeded Elon Phoenix and

No. 5 Western Carolina.

Chattanooga (2) and Wofford (3) earned the final two byes into the quarterfinals. The Mocs will play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against either Georgia Southern or Furman. Wofford will face the UNCG-Citadel winner at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's first semifinal is set for 6:00 p.m. with the second matchup scheduled to tip at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Friday's opening round and Saturday's quarterfinals can all be seen on ESPN3. Sunday's semifinals will be shown on CSS and made available through ESPN3. Monday's championship game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.

2014 Southern Conference Tournament Schedule

Friday, March 7

Game 1 - (8) Samford vs. (9) Appalachian State, 11:00 a.m.

Game 2 - (7) Georgia Southern vs. (10) Furman, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3 - (6) UNCG vs. (11) The Citadel, 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

(1) Davidson vs. Game 1 winner, 12:00 p.m.

(4) Elon vs. (5) Western Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

(2) Chattanooga vs. Game 2 winner, 6:00 p.m.

(3) Wofford vs. Game 3 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Semifinal 1 – 6:00 p.m.

Semifinal 2 – 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 10

Championship Game – 9:00 p.m.