Justice elusive for Eric Fluellen with murder charge dropped against suspect

This time, there was a witness.

This time a shaky teenage boy stood before a judge and said he knew who the murderer was.

But it wasn't enough, as is so often the case in Chattanooga, where 58 percent of unsolved cases have witness problems and where since 2011 only two dozen people have faced prison time out of more than 300 shootings and murders.

Lee Antonio Clements Jr. -- known as Tone Tone -- will not be indicted in the death of 18-year-old Eric Fluellen, whose case was the subject of a nine-month Times Free Press investigation that showed how the inner city's code of silence was allowing killers to walk free.

