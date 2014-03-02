Disabled Georgians waiting months for job training

ATLANTA (AP) - Budget and staffing issues have left unemployed and disabled Georgians looking for job training waiting months for help from a state agency tasked with providing vocational assistance.

After the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency was carved out of the state Department of Labor two years ago, lawmakers reduced its funding, which prompted the federal government to do the same. The cuts also prompted layoffs.

GVRA Director Greg Schmieg tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/1knRW8o) that he's aware of case backlogs and is disappointed with the wait times clients are faced with.

Schmieg says the state isn't providing enough funding for the agency to get the maximum amount of federal money. He says the federal government spends about $4 on the program for every $1 the state does.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

