UPDATE: Police rule body found on Hooker Road a homicide

UPDATE: Based on the autopsy report from the Medical Examiner's Office, this case is being listed as a homicide.

The investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other details concerning the case have changed and more information will be released when available.

The Chattanooga Police still ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.

PREVIOUS STORY: On Saturday, March 1, 2014 at 4:30 pm, Chattanooga Police Officers responded to a person down call at 1200 Hooker Rd.



A person driving by noticed the body on the side of the road and called 911. Officers arrived on the scene and found the dead body on arrival.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Warren Ransom. The cause of death has still not been determined

This case is still pending.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.