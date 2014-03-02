Several issues before lawmakers on Crossover Day

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Monday marks a key legislative deadline as bills must pass either the House or Senate to remain active for the last 10 days of the session.

Known as Crossover Day, it marks the 30th day of the 40-day session.

Major bills like the budget and foster care reform have already cleared this hurdle so they will not be on the agenda. However, a number of other bills including medical marijuana and civil forfeiture reform, must be dealt with by the end of Monday or they will be considered dead for the session.

There are some exceptions, when language from a bill shows up in the last few days as a part of another bill that already passed one chamber. That is considered unlikely, however, for major policy proposals.

