Wide range of wintry conditions affects half of US

By The Associated Press

Another round of wintry precipitation is taking aim at a wide swath of the nation.

A storm system stretched Sunday morning from western Oklahoma into western New York, carrying a range of weather woes - from freezing rain and sleet to heavy snow.

The National Weather Service's forecast is a mixed bag. Parts of northern Arkansas could see up to 2 inches of sleet, while St. Louis could see several inches of snow. Western Tennessee and much of Kentucky will see a combination of ice and snow.

A suspension bridge over the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Kentucky was closed Sunday because of ice covering its hard-to-treat metal grid deck.

This same system inCalifornia with rain and played a role in Saturday's massive pileup on Interstate 25 in Denver.

