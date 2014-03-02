Benefits for same-sex couples still evolving in DOE complex

NASHVILLE — Tennessee's Republican chairman worries legislation to curb crossover voting in party primaries will hurt the GOP's fledgling "red to the roots" campaign, while Gov. Bill Haslam and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander are concerned about upsetting a system that helped them get elected.

State Democratic Chairman Roy Herron has criticized the Republican campaign to turn more local elections into partisan contests that will put the party label on more judges, county commissioners and city councilmen. He vows to counter "red to the roots" with "blue to the bone."

But Herron agrees with state Republican Chairman Chris Devaney, Alexander and Haslam that the bill on crossover voting pushed by Rep. Joe Carr, R-Lascassas, and Sen. Stacey Campfield, R-Knoxville, is a bad idea. Carr concedes that the "curious combination" of opposition could derail their proposal, HB1833, after his initial success in winning approval by a House panel.

Devaney says a record 58 of the state's 95 counties this year will hold partisan elections for local office. For the election of judges at the local level, the state is divided into 33 judicial districts, and 22 this year are "participating in the TNGOP's Red to the Roots program," a record for partisan contests in local judicial elections, he said.

