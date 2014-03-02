Well-known educator Alicyn Wilkey dies at 42

Alicyn Wilkey, a longtime Hamilton County educator, died suddenly on Friday. In a letter to parents, Brown Academy principal Dr. Jennifer Spates wrote:

"We are very sad to inform you of the death of one of our teachers, Mrs. Alicyn Wilkey. Mrs. Wilkey became ill in her classroom before the start of school today. She was planning with her colleague, and no students were present. She was taken to the hospital and later passed away. She was a wonderful teacher loved by all her students and we will miss her greatly. Her commitment to students and love for learning has touched us all."

She is survived by her husband Greg Wilkey, an assistant principal at East Side Elementary. According to her Facebook page, she enjoyed cooking, and wrote several stories titled, "Queen of the Red Kitchen." At Brown Academy, she was 5th grade model classroom teacher, and International Baccalaureate coordinator. She graduated from Tyner High School, and earned education degrees from UTC and Tusculum College.

Here is her obituary from Heritage Funeral Home:



Alicyn Evette Melton Wilkey, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2014.



Mrs. Wilkey dedicated her life to the many students of Hamilton County as she worked as a teacher at Barger Academy, Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts, and Brown International Academy, IB World School. She loved family, friends, food, fun, and never met a stranger. Alicyn had a compassionate heart, full of life and unconditional love for all, she was an example of selflessness and dedication through service to her family, friends, and community. She was a life-long learner and fostered the love of education in both children and adults. She was the Queen of many hearts. Alicyn and her husband Greg devoted their lives to the children of Hamilton County.



She is preceded in death by her father; Kenneth Melton, and her grandfather; Lt. Kenneth Malone.



She is survived by her loving husband, soul mate, and best friend; Greg Wilkey, her mother; Pam Malone Melton, sister; Lindsey Melton ( Kevin) McCarter, and grandmother; Alice E. Malone; and many loving family members, friends, and students of Hamilton County.



Memorial service will be held at 7 PM Monday, March 3, 2014 in the funeral home chapel.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McKamey Animal Shelter or The Chattanooga Area Food Bank.



The Family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Monday, March 3, 2014 at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421.

