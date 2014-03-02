Young and Skidmore Win CFF Season Opener

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Fishing Forum (CFF) held the first tournament of its ten tournament season Saturday, March 1, 2014, out of the River Park on Nickajack Lake.

The team of Brigam Young and Billy Skidmore caught a three-fish limit weighing 12.54 pounds to win first place in the tournament. The team also weighed in the big fish of the tournament with a largemouth weighing 5.43 pounds.

Young and Skidmore reported using jigs and crankbaits on rip rap banks to catch their winning stringer.

The Chattanooga Fishing Forum is an online fishing forum of local fisherman with a membership of nearly 8000 anglers. Qualifying for CFF tournaments requires active participation in the forum in the form of fishing reports, tournament reports, and general fishing and outdoors discussion. For more info on becoming a member visit www.chattanoogafishingforum.com.

Tournament organizer Patrick McBride said, "Any CFF member can join us to fish, but each boat that participates in the tournament must have a combined total of at least 150 posts on the CFF. The minimum post rule was not meant to exclude anglers, it was designed to promote the active exchange of ideas and fishing reports on the CFF."

McBride says, "The purpose of the CFF Tournament Trail is to provide a low cost tournament format with a fellowship oriented atmosphere to anglers who want to participate in tournaments without the pressure or high costs associated with fishing higher-level events. In many cases these events can be used by tournament anglers to hone their skills in preparation for next level of tournaments, or to decide if they are tournament fishing material."

Listed below are the top 5 places:

1st - Brigam Young and Billy Skidmore with 12.54 lbs.

2nd - Gary Hughes and Billy Campbell with 11.01 lbs.

3rd - Tim Thornbury and Tyler Thornbury with 11.00 lbs.

4th - Bo Campbell and Mike Wilson with 9.79 lbs.

5th - Todd McCormick and Matt Cooper with 8.94 lbs.